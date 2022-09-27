Rajasthan political crisis: Congress issues show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists after party observers seek action

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

In the latest development in Rajasthan's political crisis, notices were issued on Tuesday to three Congress leaders and Ashok Gehlot loyalists-RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal by party's Disciplinary Committee.

The update comes after the party observers Mallkarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi for disciplinary action.

"This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress," the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Disciplinary action had been sought against Dhariwal, who had figured prominently in the rebellion by the party legislators, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Joshi and Rathore for holding a parallel meet of MLAs and not allowing the Congress Legislature Party to meet.