e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan political crisis: Congress issues show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists after party observers seek action

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress issues show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists after party observers seek action

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 09:49 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

In the latest development in Rajasthan's political crisis, notices were issued on Tuesday to three Congress leaders and Ashok Gehlot loyalists-RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal by party's Disciplinary Committee.

The update comes after the party observers Mallkarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their report to party chief Sonia Gandhi for disciplinary action.

"This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress," the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said.

Disciplinary action had been sought against Dhariwal, who had figured prominently in the rebellion by the party legislators, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Joshi and Rathore for holding a parallel meet of MLAs and not allowing the Congress Legislature Party to meet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Bike thieves try to speed through colony gate in south Delhi, alert guard shuts gate in nick...

WATCH: Bike thieves try to speed through colony gate in south Delhi, alert guard shuts gate in nick...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI makes first arrest, nabs businessman Vijay Nair; AAP says allegations...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: CBI makes first arrest, nabs businessman Vijay Nair; AAP says allegations...

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress issues show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists after party...

Rajasthan political crisis: Congress issues show cause notice to three Gehlot loyalists after party...

Congress top brass speaks with Gehlot, disciplinary action against those responsible for rebellion:...

Congress top brass speaks with Gehlot, disciplinary action against those responsible for rebellion:...

Delhi Waqf Board Scam: Court reserves order on bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board Scam: Court reserves order on bail plea of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan