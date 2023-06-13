Rajasthan Police Razes Encroachments Belonging To Criminals

Jaipur: Following the UP government, the Rajasthan Police have started bulldozing the encroachments done by criminals and history-sheeters in the state. Six such actions have been carried out by the police in different districts of Rajasthan till now.

'The Rajasthan Police headquarters has directed all the district police Superintendents to identify organized criminals and smugglers of their respective districts and to obtain information about the property etc. acquired by them from illegal resources or have encroached on government land," said the Superintendent of Police of Hanumangarh district on whose directions the encroachment on government land by history-sheeter Manishankar alias Gani alias Maniya was bulldozed in Satipura village of Hanumangarh on Monday. Later the possession of the government land was handed over to the Gram Panchayat.

A similar action was taken in the Lunkaransar block of Bikaner district on Monday itself where history sheeter Danaram's father's house which was also on government land, was bulldozed.

Rajasthan Police used similar tactics in the past

Earlier, Rajasthan police have carried out such actions in Udaipur, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, and Mandya. There are more than 11 thousand history sheeters in the state and the information regarding the Benami and illegal properties of these criminals is being obtained by the police to take action on them.

Similar action was taken on the accused of question paper leak cases when a coaching center of one of the accused was bulldozed by the government in Jaipur a few months ago.