Rajasthan: Police quell stampede in Ajmer Dargah

A clash between two Islamic groups of Khadims and Barelvis led to a minor stampede at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Jaipur late Saturday night. The timely intervention of the police prevented the situation from escalating during the sixth night of the annual Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Situation quickly brought under control by police

Chaos reigned for a short duration among hundreds of pilgrims who had assembled at the Dargah. However, the situation was quickly brought under control with prompt police action and deployment of extra forces, police said.

According to police the groups clashed at 2 am in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when a group Barelvis started sloganeering at the Shahjahani Masjid and the Khadims protested against them. According to the Khadims, who are attendants of the shrine, the group from the Barelvi sect was told not to raise certain slogans, despite which they continued solaneering, which led to the scuffle in the dargah. The group raised slogans to hail the sect’s founder, Ala Hazrat, whose dargah is in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

FIR lodged against unknown miscreants

The scuffle created chaos for nearly half an hour, the police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the Khadims, an FIR has been lodged against unknown miscreants and one person has been detained

