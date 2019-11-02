Rajasthan: Police official arrested while accepting bribe

Jaipur: An assistant sub-inspector in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district was arrested on Saturday while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, an anti-corruption bureau (ACB) official said.

The accused ASI Puran Singh, posted at Nagar police station of Bharatpur, had demanded Rs 1.20 lakh for according a favour in a case. He had already accepted Rs 70,000 bribe, DSP Chitragupt Mahawar of the anti-corruption bureau said.

The DSP said the accused officer was arrested on Saturday while taking Rs 30,000 bribe. A case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is on, he said.