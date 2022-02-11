Rajasthan police celebrates Valentine week with campaign against fake news

Jaipur: "Choke the fake news, Don’t be late" was the template used by the Rajasthan Police on its Twitter handle on the chocolate day of valentine week and this is not the only one as the police department is celebrating valentine week with a campaign against the fake news.



Valentine week starts with Rose Day and the Rajasthan police had started its campaign with a template that said ‘spread fragrance of rose, don’t forward thorns of fake news.



While on Propose day the police said that we have A Proposal for you, before forwarding a message consider the source, cross-check it, check the date etc.

On Chocolate day the Twitter handle of the Police said, ‘"the fake news, don’t be late". Whereas on Teddy day the police have come up with the names of fact check websites and said ‘This Teddy Day we are gifting you fact-checking websites as teddies’. And on Promise Day the police ask people to make a promise that they will always stay loyal to fact news, avoid fake news.



‘The campaign is aimed to educate the youth on this important issue of fake news as youngsters are very active on social media,’ said the officials of the department.



Notably, the Twitter handle of Rajasthan police is known for its innovative posts. Whne the Rajasthan assembly passed a bill prohibiting honour killing the police posted a poster of the film Mughal-e-Azam highlighting lines from its song ‘Jab Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya.’

