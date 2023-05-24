Rajasthan police book BJP MLA for provocative speech

Mumbai: Suspended BJP MLA booked two months after alleged hate speech | File Photo

The Rajasthan Police in Kota has booked Bharatiya Janata Party MLA T Raja Singh from Goshamahal, Hyderabad, Telangana in connection with his alleged provocative speech.

Addressing the rally organised on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti, T Raja reportedly targetted the Congress, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, the police administration, and the banned organization PFI. In his speech, which ran for about 40 minutes, T Raja alleged that conversion is being done in Rajasthan in the name of Love Jihad and that UP girls are being trapped and brought to Rajasthan.

He also alleged that no action is taken against offenders who pelt stones on Ram Navami and Hanuman Janmotsav in the state. He also claimed that India will be declared a Hindu nation by the year 2025-26 and exhorted the youth of Rajasthan to work unitedly.

The Kunhadi police station of Kota has lodged an FIR against Raja Singh under sections 153A and 298 IPC. Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankarlal Meena said that a case has been registered against him for inciting religious sentiments. The investigation of the case will be handed over to CID CB.

Recently a similar case was registered against the Hindu activist Sadvi Prachi for an alleged provocative speech after the show of the film Kerala Story in Jaipur.