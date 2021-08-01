Rajasthan: Police arrested BJP MP Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace in Jaipur

Police got the information after the incident and arrested Meena. Police officials said that Meena has been arrested for disturbing the peace. The entry into the fort was not allowed and security was deployed for the same. Police said that the area where the fort is situated belongs to the forest department and no one except for official work is allowed there.

It is to note that the dispute started a few days ago when a saffron flag was torn down at the temple in the presence of an independent MLA Ramkesh Meena who is supporting the Congress government in the state. The video of the incident got viral. Ramkesh Meena had claimed that Ambagargh fort is a historic monument of the Meena community and some anti-social elements had tried to temper the history of the Meena community by placing a saffron flag here.

Hindu outfits raised objections over the removal of the saffron flag. Later, both the parties involved lodged FIRs.

In the meantime, BJP leader Kirori Meena objected to Ramkesh Meena and accused him of creating disharmony. He said Meena people are Hindus and Ramkesh Meena was misleading and disturbing harmony. Demanding action against Ramkesh Meena, Kirori had announced that he would go to the Ambagarh fort on Sunday to unfurl a flag.

“There would have been no dispute if Kirori would have stated that he is going to put community flag and not saffron. The community flag is already there,” said Ramkesh Meena, commenting on Kirori’s arrest.