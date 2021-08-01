Rajasthan: Police arrested BJP MP Kirori Meena for disturbing the peace in Jaipur

A dispute of tearing down a saffron flag at a religious place in Jaipur has intensified as the police on Sunday arrested the tribal leader and BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena accusing him of disturbing the peace in the city. Despite the tight security, Meena reached the temple situated at Ambagarh fort and unfurled a white coloured tribal flag.
The temple is situated in Ambagarh fort on the hills in Jaipur. After the incident of tearing down the saffron flag, Kirori Meena had called for agitation at the temple on Sunday. Police had made tight security arrangements at the entrance of the fort to prevent the gathering of people, but police have failed to stop Meena who along with his supports reached the rear side of the fort covering a distance of around 3km on hilly terrain and crossed the wall in the wee hours and unfurled the flag near the temple.
Police got the information after the incident and arrested Meena. Police officials said that Meena has been arrested for disturbing the peace. The entry into the fort was not allowed and security was deployed for the same. Police said that the area where the fort is situated belongs to the forest department and no one except for official work is allowed there.
It is to note that the dispute started a few days ago when a saffron flag was torn down at the temple in the presence of an independent MLA Ramkesh Meena who is supporting the Congress government in the state. The video of the incident got viral. Ramkesh Meena had claimed that Ambagargh fort is a historic monument of the Meena community and some anti-social elements had tried to temper the history of the Meena community by placing a saffron flag here.
Hindu outfits raised objections over the removal of the saffron flag. Later, both the parties involved lodged FIRs.
In the meantime, BJP leader Kirori Meena objected to Ramkesh Meena and accused him of creating disharmony. He said Meena people are Hindus and Ramkesh Meena was misleading and disturbing harmony. Demanding action against Ramkesh Meena, Kirori had announced that he would go to the Ambagarh fort on Sunday to unfurl a flag.
“There would have been no dispute if Kirori would have stated that he is going to put community flag and not saffron. The community flag is already there,” said Ramkesh Meena, commenting on Kirori’s arrest.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)