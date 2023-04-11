 Rajasthan: PM Modi to flag off state's first Vande Bharat Express on Wednesday via video conferencing
The Railway Minitry said the regular service of this train will start from Thursday, operating between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: PM to flag off state's first Vande Bharat Express | FPJ

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on Wednesday Rajasthan's first Vande Bharat Express train via video conferencing. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantt railway station.

The Railway Ministry said the regular service of this train will start from Thursday, operating between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon, covering the distance in 5 hours 15 minutes.

article-image

World's first semi high speed passenger train

This will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train on the route, taking 6 hours and 15 minutes from Delhi Cantt to Ajmer.

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express will be the world's first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory. The train will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.

article-image

