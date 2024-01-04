Rajasthan: PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah To Attend 3-Day All India DGP-IGP Conference In Jaipur On January 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah | FPJ

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will come to Jaipur for three days to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police 2023 at the Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur.

The three-day conference, being held from January 5 to 7 will discuss a wide range of policing and internal security issues including cyber crime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, and prison reforms, among others. Another key agenda of the conference is deliberations on the road map for implementation of the new criminal laws. Further, the conference will also deliberate on futuristic themes in policing and security. The conference will identify tangible action points and monitor their progress.

The 3-day conference

The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes. Best practices from states and union territories under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other.

Free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch and dinner have also been planned for this year’s conference. This will provide an opportunity for senior police officials to share their views and recommendations on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country with the Prime Minister.

The conference will also be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Dobhal, MOS for Home Affairs, Cabinet Secretary, Senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations, among others.

Earlier conferences

Since 2014, the DGP-IGP conference has been held across the country. The conference was organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; IISER, Pune in 2019; at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021; and at the National Agricultural Science Complex, PUSA, Delhi in 2023. Continuing with this tradition, the conference is being organised in Jaipur this year.

PM to also visit BJP office

PM Modi will go to the BJP state office also. After reaching Jaipur on Friday evening, he will first go to the BJP office and interact with BJP office bearers, CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, ministers of the government and MLAs. This will be PM Modi's first visit to the BJP state office as PM.