Rajasthan: PM Modi Dedicates Infra Projects Worth ₹24,000 To The Poll-Bound State

In one more instalment of roads and infrastructure projects to poll-bound Rajasthan, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation and dedicated development projects worth over ₹24,300 crore in Bikaner on Saturday.

This was Modi’s eighth visit to Rajasthan in the last ten months and of these eight visits, three were for the inauguration of foundation laying of different infrastructure projects worth over ₹50,000 crores.



In Bikaner, Modi dedicated the six-lane Greenfield Expressway section of the Amritsar - Jamnagar Economic Corridor with a cost of around ₹11,125 crores, Phase-I of the Inter-State Transmission Line for Green Energy Corridor worth around ₹10,950 crores, Bikaner to Bhiwadi Transmission Line to be developed by Power Grid at a cost of around ₹1,340 crores, and a new 30-bedded Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Hospital in Bikaner.

PM laid the foundation stone for Bikaner Railway Station redevelopment

In addition to this, PM laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the Bikaner Railway Station at a cost of around ₹450 crores and doubling of the 43 km long Churu – Ratangarh section railway line.



Addressing the gathering, Modi paid homage to the land of warriors and remarked that the people dedicated to the development of the state always present an opportunity that he makes himself available to dedicate the development projects to the nation.

Recalling the inauguration of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Express Corridor in February, Modi noted that Rajasthan got two modern six-lane expressways within six months.

He said that Rajasthan has always been full of capabilities and potential. It is because of this growth potential, record investment is being made in the state by the central government.

Greenfield expressway will strengthen activities in entire western India.

Referring to the Green Field Expressway which was inaugurated today, the Prime Minister said that it will connect Rajasthan with Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir, while important commercial seaports like Jamnagar and Kandla will also become accessible from Bikaner and Rajasthan. “This Greenfield Expressway will strengthen the economic activities in entire western India”, said Modi highlighting the increased connectivity with oil field refineries which will strengthen the supply, thereby giving pace to economic developments in the country.

Modi said that the biggest beneficiaries of this infrastructure push are small businessmen and small-scale industries of Bikaner who are making products like Achaar, papad, and namkeen.

Attacked Congress for corruption

Modi also attacked Congress for corruption and changed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Mohabbat Ki Dukan slogan to Loot Ki Dukan Aur Jhoot Ka Bazar (shop of robbery and market of lies). Modi said that Congress means Loot Ki Dukan Aur Jhoot Ka Bazar as the big promises the Congress is making are just for corruption and lies.

He appealed to the people of Rajasthan to choose a double-engine government to get the full benefit of central schemes and accused the Ashok Gehlot-led state government