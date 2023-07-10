Rajasthan: Pilot Willing to ‘Forgive & Forget’ And Move Ahead

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (right) and Sachin Pilot | PTI Photo

Jaipur: Just three days before the third anniversary of his rebel act, the former deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot has buried the hatchet with CM Ashok Gehlot and is ready to ‘forgive and forget’ to move ahead collectively for the coming assembly polls.

The party is happy with what Sachin has said as this was the statement party was waiting for a long time but the political corridors in Rajasthan are abuzz with the question of what Sachin gained after a four-year-long power tussle as the party is still silent on his role in Rajasthan Congress or the coming elections.



After the meeting in Delhi on May 29, though Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot arrived at a consensus, the party has been silent.

Post for Sachin

The sources in the party said that Sachin may get the chairmanship of the campaign committee of elections in the state or some other role which will enable him to enter the loop that will decide the tickets of the candidates. At present Sachin does not hold any post in the party nor the government at present and as the process of ticket distribution is about to start, getting into the ticket-deciding body is the most important task for him.



Sachin’s supporters are confident of getting a respectable role for their leader. "We are confident that there will be reasonable power sharing between Gehlot and Pilot. Coming organizational appointments and ticket distribution will prove it,” his close aide said.



Other party leaders are silent as the matter is being handled by the high command. “Our organizational general secretary KC Venugopal made everything clear and Sachin Pilot himself has said that the party is united, so nothing is left now,” said party spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi.

Who is Congress high command?

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is confident that nothing will change in Congress. Opposition deputy leader Satish Punia tweeted ‘Congress has been trying to find a solution to this problem for a long time. Committees were formed, and meetings took place, now in the fifth year the latest news is that all the decisions have been left to the high command. Now the question arises who is the high command of the Congress.’



Sachin in his statement after the four-hour long meeting last Friday expressed his satisfaction with the action taken by his government on the three demands he made regarding dissolving the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, compensation to the candidates affected by question paper leaks, and probe of alleged corruption cases of Vasundhara Raje tenure, although nothing has been done by Gehlot on his main demand of probe against Raje government.



Political observers believe that a clear decision could have been taken as was done in Chhattisgarh in the case of TK Singhdev but as the party has not revealed anything on the role of Sachin Pilot, one cannot say that everything has been resolved.