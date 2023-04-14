Rajasthan: Pilot plans 'show of strength' rallies from April 17 | PTI

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot is planning demonstrations and public rallies in various districts from Monday for a show of strength, after the command of the AICC affairs were given in the hands of former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, taking it away from AICC general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has put on backburner the Rajasthan issue for three days as he is now preoccupied with the Assembly elections in his home state Karnataka where the nominations began two days ago. Kharge wants Kamal Nath to assess the indiscipline of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot last September when then Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sent him to Jaipur to hold a meeting of the Congress MLAs. Gehlot is accused of allegedly sabotaging the CLP meeting.

Pilot plans his show of strength from Monday from Parmanand Dham in Jaipur and he is giving finishing touches to other public meetings in other states.

Read Also Congress waiting for free fall of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan