Rajasthan: Pakistani national, who crossed over to India to kill Nupur Sharma, held by BSF

Nupur Sharma | PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a 24-year-old Pakistani national from India-Pakistan international border in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan.

The security agencies revealed that he came here with a plan to kill suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial statement against Prophet Mohammad.

Superintendent of Police of Sriganganagar, Anand Sharma, said that the BSF arrested the accused Rizwan Ashraf, son of Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin district of Pakistan on the intervening night of July 16-17.

The agencies have recovered two knives, religious books, food and clothes from his bag. He said the BSF had handed over the accused to the Hindumalkot police station.

An FIR has been lodged against the accused under sections of the Foreigners Act, Indian Passport Act and Arms Act, and the joint investigation team started the investigation, which concluded Tuesday evening.

Sharma said the accused sneaked into India from the Hindumalkot international border.

“In the preliminary interrogation, he had revealed his plan to kill BJP leader Nupur Sharma. He seems to be religiously motivated. He was produced before a court from where he was sent into police custody for five days,” said Sharma.

He said that his links are also being interrogated.