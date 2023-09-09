Rajasthan: Norwegian National Jumps Off Balcony From 3rd Floor Of Jaipur Hotel Under Influence Of 'Bhang'

Norwegian National Jumps Off Balcony | Pixabay

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a man who hailed from Norway jumped out of the balcony of his hotel on Thursday (September 7) during the night of Janmashtami in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Fireworks and crackers were being busted during the night as people of the city were celebrating Janmashtami in Jaipur. The Norwegian national got confused and mistakenly took the firecracker bursting as gunshots being fired in the vicinity of the hotel where he was staying. The foreign tourist jumped outside the balcony of the hotel room to save himself from the gunshots.

Norwegian national was under the influence of 'bhang'

The Norwegian national who is identified as Noe Finn Vetle was under the influence of bhang during the night when the incident occurred, as per reports from TOI. Under the influence of bhang, the foreign national Noe Finn Vetle jumped out of the balcony of the hotel from the third floor. He was seriously injured and has been admitted to a hospital and he is receiving treatment. As per police, he fractured his hand after jumping from the balcony of the hotel.

Janmashtami celebrations were underway

As per reports, Noe Finn Vetle was in his hotel when he heard the firecrackers being burst and also devotees chanting and shouting slogans to celebrate the Janmashtami festival in the city. He mistook the firecrackers as gunshots and started to run in the hotel as if the hotel has been under attack. He was shouting in panic and also seeking help after hearing the noise of firecrackers. After running for sometime in panic, he jumped from the balcony. The hotel staff then called the police and they took the Norwegian national and admitted him to the Jaipuria Hospital.

Admitted to hospital after facing serious injuries

Noe Finn Vetle had come to India around three months ago. Vetle came to the country to attend yoga sessions. Noe Finn Vetle hails from Namsos which is situated in Norway. The police, after taking the statement of Vetle, initiated a probe into the matter. As per reports, the police also investigated the CCTV footage on the hotel and also in the area surrounding the hotel. The police said that they did not found any incident of gunshots being fired in the area. They are probing further to see if there were real gunshots being fired in the hotel.