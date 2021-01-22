Rajasthan: Night sky tourism takes off at Jaipur's Jantar Mantar

Events will be organised each month at different locations across the city, according to the placement of the celestial bodies in the sky.



Night Sky Tourism was officially launched at a small ceremony at the secretariat lawns on Thursday night.

Dr BD Kalla, minister of art and culture said that Night Sky Tourism will give a fillip to night tourism in the state.

“It is indeed a heartening step as the pandemic wanes and tourism activities pick up again. The visiting tourists, both foreign and domestic will benefit from this facility,” he said after observing the sky through the telescope.