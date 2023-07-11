Rajasthan News: 'Unified' Congress Gets A New Team; Gehlot Camp Has Upper Hand

Sachin Pilot with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jodhpur | PTI

Jaipur: With Rajasthan Chief Minsiter Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot burying the hatchet, the state unit finally got a new executive of 192 leaders and 25 district Congress presidents. The new team of party president Govind Singh Dotasra came just a few months before the elections, so it is expected that the same team will lead the party to elections.

The new team is a mix of supporters of all the prominent leaders of the party including Sachin Pilot, although, most of the office bearers in the executive and the list of district presidents are supporters of CM Ashok Gehlot or the leaders of his camp. It s being taken as dominance over the organization of the Gehlot camp.

Though supporters of Sachin Pilot have been given space, they are less in number. Out of the state executive of 192 leaders, there are around 25 pro-Sachin leaders. While, two Pilot supporters Gajraj Khatana and Darshan Gurjar have been elevated to the post of vice-president, some loyalists have been dropped.

One-person-one-post ensures no minister in the new executive

Ministers have been removed from the posts of the organization on the formula of one person one post. Now there is not a single minister in the new executive.

The party which is vocal for 33 percent women reservation in elections could not keep its word in forming the executive as only 15 percent of posts have been given to women in the new team while there is not a single woman in the list of newly appointed district presidents.

Young blood at the helm

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara said that Udaipur Declaration has been taken care of in the appointment of new office bearers. More than half of the office bearers below the age of 50 have been appointed.

He said that there is no factionalism in the party. “Everyone is united. No one belongs to any leader's faction, all belong to Congress. Everyone will contest elections together and repeat the government,” said Dotasara.

Notably, In July 2020, at the time of the rebellion of the Sachin Pilot camp, the Congress executive from the state to the district and block was dissolved.

After that, in December 2021, 13 district presidents and 39 office bearers of the state executive were appointed, since then everything was put on hold due to the power tussle between Gehlot and Sachin and the party workers were waiting for an expansion of the state executive and appointments in districts.