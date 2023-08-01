 Rajasthan News: Police Fires Water Cannon At BJP Supporters Protesting Against Gehlot Government (Watch)
Rajasthan News: Police Fires Water Cannon At BJP Supporters Protesting Against Gehlot Government (Watch)

Protesters tried to remove barricades near the Secretariat in Jaipur as the police fired water cannons at the demonstrators on Tuesday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 04:06 PM IST
BJP supporters protest against the Gehlot government in Jaipur on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. | Twitter

Police in Jaipur fired water cannon at BJP supporters protesting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday the government's alleged inefficiency in controlling crimes against women, corruption and deteriorating law and order. The planned protest 'Chalo Jaipur' the Secretariat was supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Videos of the protests coming from Jaipur showed BJP supporters waving the party flag and removing the barricades installed by the authorities. In a bid to control the crowd, the police fired water cannon at the protesters.

PM Modi supports 'Chalo Jaipur'

The Gehlot government has also come under fire for crumbling unemployment in the state On Sunday, BJP national spokesperson and MP Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said called on the party supporters to lay siege on the Secretariat.

The 'Chalo Jaipur' protest was supported by PM Modi in a tweet on Monday.

"The way the present Congress rule has turned Rajasthan, the land of heroes, into a quagmire of misery and infamy, the people want to get rid of it soon. The resolution taken by the people to uproot the misrule of the state will get BJP's support," he said in the tweet.

Red diary saga continues

The protesters also questioned Gehlot about the mysterious red diary, in which the government's sacked Army Welfare Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha claimed information on alleged corruption by the chief minister.

"People of Rajasthan want to know what secrets were hidden in that red diary and how many more such diaries are there," Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as he leads BJP's mega protest in Jaipur

Rajasthan News: CM Gehlot Moves Delhi Court In Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Defamation case
article-image
