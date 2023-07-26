Rajasthan News: PM Modi To Inaugurate Kisan Samriddhi Kendras In State

Jaipur: With one more visit to poll bound Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Kisan Sammelan in Sikar on Thursday. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects during his visit.

This is going to be the seventh visit of the PM in Rajasthan who is going to polls in December this year.

Sikar is known to be farmers' bastion and looking at this, PM will launch several programme for farmers. The Prime Minister will dedicate ₹1.25 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation. PMKSKs are being developed to provide a one-stop solution for all farmers’ needs.

Urea Gold project

On the occasion, the Prime Minister will launch Urea Gold a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur. The introduction of Sulphur Coated Urea will address sulfur deficiencies in the soil. This innovative fertilizer is more economical and efficient than neem-coated urea, improves nitrogen use efficiency in plants, reduces consumption of fertilizer, and enhances crop quality.

In addition to this, PM will launch the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The 14th installment amount of about ₹17,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), will be released through direct benefits transfer to more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM to inaugurate 5 new medical colleges to boost health sector

For Rajasthan, PM will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk.

Until 2014, there were only 10 medical colleges in the State of Rajasthan. Now the number of medical colleges in the State has grown to 35. This would increase the number of MBBS seats in the State to 6275 seats from 1750 seats in 2013-14,

Further, the Prime Minister will inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools located in districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts.

