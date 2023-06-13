Rajasthan News: BJP Protests Against Alleged Paper Leak, Seeks Accountability From Ashok Gehlot Government

Amidst mounting allegations of a leaked paper scandal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged protests against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan. The opposition party has demanded accountability and a thorough investigation into the alleged leak, which has raised concerns about the integrity of the examination process.
Protests Demand Justice
BJP supporters and leaders took to the streets in Rajasthan, expressing their outrage over the alleged paper leak and demanding swift action from the state government. The party has accused the Ashok Gehlot administration of being complicit in the scandal and called for an impartial probe to identify those responsible.
Alleged Paper Leak
The controversy revolves around the alleged leak of a significant examination paper, which has sparked widespread outrage among aspiring candidates and raised questions about the fairness of the selection process. The leaked paper incident has ignited a political firestorm, with the BJP accusing the ruling government of compromising the future of countless students.
Earlier, Sachin Pilot, a MLA in the Rajasthan Assembly, had said on the paper leak issue, "We will have to embolden our voices against loot & corruption. I emboldened my voice against corruption. Maybe a few people didn't like it, but I don't care. I will continue to fight against corruption because it is consuming us as termites..."
BJP Seeks Answers
During the protests, BJP leaders reiterated their demand for a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the alleged leak and hold the responsible individuals accountable. The opposition party has emphasized the need for transparency and fairness in the examination system, and has urged the state government to take immediate action to restore public confidence.
Government's Response
The Ashok Gehlot government, in response to the allegations, has assured a prompt investigation into the matter. They have pledged to get to the bottom of the alleged leak and take stringent action against anyone found guilty. However, the BJP and its supporters remain skeptical about the government's commitment to a fair inquiry.
