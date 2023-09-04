Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Commits Suicide In Sikar district

Representative image | Freepik

Jaipur: The menace of coaching student suicide has now reached Sikar, another emerging coaching city after Kota in Rajasthan.

A medical aspirant died by hanging himself in his hostel room in Sikar. The student identified as Kausahal Kumar was preparing for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test or NEET medical exam.

The police said that Kaushal Meena (16), a resident of Raison in Karauli district, was preparing for NEET in the institute located on Piprali Road. He was staying in Veer Tejaji Boys Hostel, Sikar from April 23rd this year. He came from coaching at around 12 noon on Monday afternoon and went to his room after having lunch.

After some time his friend went to the room and found the door locked from inside. The friend informed the hostel operator who broke the door where Kaushal was found hanging from the fan. The news of this suicide has come at a time when the coaching city of Kota is already facing the serious challenge of coaching student suicides with 23 reported cases till now.