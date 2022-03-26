Rajasthan: National Commission for Women writes to state DGP on gang rape of minor girl involving Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son

The National Commission of Woman (NCW) on Saturday wrote to Rajasthan DGP on the gang rape of a minor girl in the state where in Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena's son has also been named as an accused in the matter.

In the letter, the commission has asked him to intervene and ensure fair investigation.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come across a media report stating that a minor girl was raped and later blackmailed. It is also alleged that one of the accused is an MLA's son.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Rajasthan to intervene and to ensure fair investigation is carried out in the matter.

The Commission has also sought safety for the victim and arrest of all the accused at the earliest. The victim must also be provided with counseling.

The Commission has also directed DGP to send a detailed information about the measures taken by the Rajasthan Police to curb such crimes.

The action taken must be intimated to the Commission within 3 days.

National Commission for Women (NCW) writes to Rajasthan DGP on the gang rape of a minor girl in the state, asking him to intervene and ensure fair investigation.



The son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena has been named as an accused in the matter. pic.twitter.com/VT5wOBgSCI — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 26, 2022

For the unversed, son of a Congress MLA and four others have been booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Police identified the key accused as Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district.

One of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was also booked for extorting a sum of Rs Rs 15 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the victim to upload the video of her gangrape on social media, SHO Nathu Lal of the Mandawar police station in Dausa district said.

"A case has been registered against three named accused, including Rajgarh MLA's son Deepak Meena. Two others have also been booked for gang rape and other sections of the IPC," he added.

He said the case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl's family members.

Medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement recorded, he added. The SHO said the incident happened in February when the accused took the girl to a hotel on Mahwa-Mandawar Road and committed the crime.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 08:39 PM IST