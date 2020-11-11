Rajasthan: Murder case filed against four cops after Dalit man dies in police custody

A case of murder has been lodged against four police officials in the Bundi district of Rajasthan after the death of a 55-year-old Dalit man in police custody.

The Bundi SP, Shivraj Singh Meena, sent all 45 police personnel of the Sadar police station including SHO Shaukat Khan to the Police Lines on Tuesday. Bundi is about 215 km south of the Rajasthan capital, Jaipur.

The deceased, Harji Kanjar, had died in police custody on Monday after which member of the Kanjar community gathered outside the police station and demanded action against the guilty officials.

The SP had suspended the four accused policemen on Monday night. However, the angry Kanjar community members were not satisfied and demanded that a case of murder be lodged against the policemen. They also blocked the Bundi-Bijolia road for several hours.

After a case of murder was filed against the policemen, the crowd relented and freed the road. They then took the body from the mortuary to conduct the last rites on Tuesday. The case was lodged against head constable Satyanarayan Meena, and constables Hanuman Prasad, Prahlad Meena and Madanlal.