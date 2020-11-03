Rajasthan Municipal Elections Result 2020 Latest Updates: Counting underway for Nagar Nigams in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota

A total of 60.42 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Heritage, Kota North and Jodhpur North in the first phase last Thursday to elect ward councillors of these corporations. In the second phase, 59.96 per cent voters had cast their votes in Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South and Kota South Municipal Corporation on Sunday.

An Election Commission spokesperson told news agency PTI that notification for the post of mayor of these corporations will be released on Wednesday. The last date for submission of nomination papers is Thursday. They will be scrutinised the next day, they will be able to withdraw their names on Saturday. Voting for the mayor will be held from 10 am to 2 pm next Tuesday, while the counting of votes will take place immediately after the end of the voting. Similarly, the election for the deputy mayor will take place next Wednesday.