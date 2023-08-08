Rajasthan: 'Molesters Will Not Get Government Jobs In State', Says CM Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur: The molesters will no longer get government jobs in Rajasthan. Their act of molesting or eve teasing will be mentioned in their character certificate which will deprive them of getting any government job.

In a late-night meeting at his residence on Monday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot ordered officers to take strict action against habitual miscreants. "Stopping crimes against women and weaker sections is our top priority. A record should be maintained of the miscreants and it should be mentioned in their character certificate."

"Action up to disqualification from government job should be taken on habitual miscreants," said Gehlot to officials. Besides this, the record of habitual miscreants will be sent to the government recruitment agencies like Rajasthan Public Service Commission and Staff Selection Board.

Gehlot has directed officers to run a special operation against the molesters. Policemen in civil dress will be deployed to monitor miscreants in schools, colleges, and markets.

BJP slams Gehlot for rising crimes against women in Rajasthan

The crimes against women have become a political issue in Rajasthan and opposition BJP is accusing CM Gehlot of being a failure in controlling these crimes as Rajasthan is among the top three states in terms of crimes against women. The recent incident of gangrape and killing a minor girl by throwing her in a furnace has become a big issue in the state that is going to polls in December this year.

On the incident in Bhilwara, Gehlot said that Police have taken quick action in this matter and efforts are being made to punish the culprits at the earliest. Efforts are being made to give political colour to the incident, which is not appropriate.

In addition to this, Gehlot has directed the officials to take strict action against the bars and nightclubs which open beyond the stipulated time. Along with the managers of these clubs, the responsibility of the owners will also be fixed. He said that action will be taken to cancel the license of such clubs for violating the rules

