Rajasthan MLA Baljeet Yadav baits for encounter of culprits in REET question paper leak case

Jaipur: One of the independent MLAs of Rajasthan, Baljeet Yadav has demanded police encounter of question paper leak culprits of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination of Teachers (REET). Raising this demand in the state assembly on Thursday, Yadav said ‘these culprits have broken the dreams of lakhs of aspirants and police should be allowed to encounter them.’ He even asked whether the government intends to give this permission to the police, though the government did not reply on this.



Baljeet Yadav had asked a question regarding the paper leak cases registered in the state in the last three years. While speaking on this issue he said ‘the police encounter of rape accused in Hyderabad was praised across the country. The question paper leak is also a big crime as it has broken the dreams of lakhs of unemployed aspirants

The matter of question paper leak of REET exam has become a big political issue in the state and opposition Bjp is demanding a CBI probe of the case. The Bjp legislators tried to disrupt the proceedings of the house on the second consecutive day on Thursday by shouting slogans and protesting in the house.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 02:16 PM IST