 Rajasthan Minor Girl Student Who Had Gone 'Missing' With Muslim Female Teacher From Bikaner Located In Tamil Nadu
Earlier, the family of the missing minor girl student had alleged that the girl was "abducted" by the teacher for the sake of religious conversion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
article-image
The teacher and minor student (blurred) found in Tamil Nadu | Twitter@AshwiniSahaya

Police has located the Muslim female teacher who had run away with a minor girl student from Rajasthan's Bikaner. Both the teacher and the student were located in Tamil Nadu, said Police. Earlier, the family of the missing minor girl student had alleged that the girl was "abducted" by the teacher for the sake of religious conversion. A case was registered by police following a complaint from the girl's family members. The girl had gone missing on July 1 from her school with the lady teacher.

Protest by right wing groups

Earlier, after news of the Muslim female teacher going missing with the minor girl student became public knowledge and with the missing alleging that the girl was 'abducted' by the teacher for religious conversion, right-wing groups had held protests at the police station and also called the incident a case of "love jihad".

Police probing case

Police in its investigation had said that priliminary information show that the female Muslim teacher and the minor girl student were in a relationship. However, police had added that the case was under investigation from all angles. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the female Muslim teacher along with the girl student was located in Tamil Nadu and a picture of them with the police also surfaced.

