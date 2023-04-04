Rajasthan: Mentally-challenged man attacks family members in sleep, kills 2 | Representative Image

A mentally challenged man in Nagaur, Rajasthan allegedly attacked his family with an axe on Monday night. Two daughters of the accused have died in the incident while his wife and grandson are in critical condition in the hospital at Ajmer. Police have detained the accused Manaram.

Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Ram Choudhary said that incident happened at Dildhani of Parbatsar police station area of the district where accused Manaram’s (57) wife Kesar (50), two daughters Rekha (20) and Meera (26) and grandson Prince (7) were sleeping in the house.

Daughters killed on spot, Wife and son referred to Ajmer

At around 2 am the night accused Manaram attacked all four with an axe. In the attack, both daughters Rekha and Meera died on the spot, while Kesar and Prince were seriously injured and were referred to Ajmer.

The police said that both the deceased are married. Rekha was to be sent to her in-laws' house in the morning and Meera had come to her father’s house with her son Prince for the preparations.

‘The Police have detained the accused father and are trying to find out the reason behind the incident;’ said ASP Choudhary adding that the accused Manorama had fallen 10 years ago while working in the mine. Since then he is mentally challenged and becomes aggressive sometimes.