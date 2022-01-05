Rajasthan: Memorial to be built for blackbucks that were allegedly poached by Salman Khan, other stars

The Bishnoi community of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is planning to build a memorial of blackbucks that were allegedly poached by Salman Khan and other film stars, 24 years ago in Kankani.

The community had buried the blackbucks here and built a Chabutra (platform), now they are planning to build a memorial and rescue centre near the place.

"This place is important for us. The Jodhpur city is expanding and there were apprehensions that some housing scheme or industry might come here in the name of development, so we thought it should be saved for the deer and blackbucks in time," said Prem Saran, one of the youths behind the project.

About 7 bigha of land around the Chabutra was cleared with JCBs | FPJ photo

Kankani is a village situated at a distance of 20 km from Jodhpur and is known for blackbucks. It is a Bishnoi community dominated village that is known for its love for the environment and animals. The youth of the village have decided to start a rescue centre for blackbucks and deer and to develop the place as a memorial.

About 7 bigha of land around the Chabutra was cleared with JCBs two days ago and now are starting to plant 1000 trees. Prem said that a statue of blackbucks will be built here to give the message of saving the animals and a rescue centre will also be established here for animals. "It will take a year to complete the project but we want people to come here and take the inspiration toon to save the environment and animals", said Prem.

Notably, Kankankni was the village where Salman Khan and other film stars of the film Hum Saath Saath Hai had allegedly poached blackbucks in 1998 and it was the Visnoi community who took a firm stand against it and approached the court.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:59 PM IST