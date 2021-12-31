Rajasthan: Man infected with Omicron dies in Udaipur; first death in state

A 73-year-old person living in Laxminarayan Nagar, Udaipur died on Friday. He was infected with the fast-spreading Omicron virus, although he was tested Covid negative twice. He was under treatment due to other complications. This is the first death in the state after being infected with Omicron. The man had no travel history.

The cause of death is reported as post-Covid pneumonia with comorbidity diabetes mellitus, hypertension and hypothyroidism.

Chief medical and health officer of Udaipur Dr Dinesh Kharadi told that the deceased tested Covid positive on December 15th. He had symptoms like fever, cough and rhinitis and was admitted to the hospital on the same day.

"The sample sent for genome sequencing. In the meantime, he was tested Covid negative on December 21st and 25th, though his genome sequencing report told that he was infected with Omicron variant. Due to complications he remained admitted in hospital and died on Friday," said Dr Kharadi. He added that the deceased had no significant contact and travel history and had both doses of the Covid vaccine.



The deceased was a compounder in MB Hospital.



In the meantime, the situation of Covid is getting worse in the state as the number of positive cases is increasing rapidly. The Jaipur reported 185 cases on Thursday which was the highest in the last 7 months.



CM Ashok Gehlot has directed the officials to implement night curfew strictly from January 3rd and declared January 31st as the last date for double vaccination. The government will take stringent action after this date.

