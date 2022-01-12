Rajasthan: Man gets 20-year imprisonment for raping minor in Jhalawa

A special court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district has sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping a teenager in 2020.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act court also slapped the convict with a fine of Rs 35,000 for raping the 16-year-old girl, a Class 10 student.

The family members of the survivor had earlier lodged a case of harassment and molestation under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. Sections of rape were incorporated based on the minor's statement recorded under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) sections 161 and 164.

POCSO court - I of the city convicted Bhupendra Singh alias Bittu (22), a resident of Jhalawar city on Tuesday in connection with the June 2020 rape case, Public Prosecutor (PP) Ramhetar Gurjar said on Wednesday.

The minor had accused Singh, who is her neighbour, of raping her late night while she was outside her house to attend nature's call. Based on the medical examination of the girl and pieces of evidence gathered, the police incorporated sections of rape in the case and arrested the accused, the PP said.

Statements of at least 14 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 22 documents were produced before the court, he added.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 03:57 PM IST