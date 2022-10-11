Rajasthan: 108-year-old woman, whose ankles were chopped off by robbers, succumbs to injuries; one held

Photo: Representative Image

A 108-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries in a hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday after suffering from blood loss due to an incident that took place Sunday.

In a disturbing incident, a group of man, came in to rob the place, chopped off the feet of one Jamuna Devi just to steal the silver anklet she was wearing.

The incident took place on the morning of October 9 in the Galta Gate area of Jaipur.

Jamuna Devi was living with her daughter and granddaughter. According to the police, the accused persons dragged her out of the house when no one was there, to the bathroom constructed outside the house and stole the silver anklets she was wearing by chopping her feet off leaving her for dead and fled the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one of the accused, identified as Prakash, from Todabheem in the Karoli district on Tuesday.

The victim Jamuna Devi was left profusely bleeding and groaning in pain.

Family members found her missing and subsequently saw her lying on the ground outside the house with her feet chopped off after almost one hour and took her to the Sewai Man Singh (SMS) hospital in Jaipur where she was treated for two days, however, she died on Tuesday because of excess bleeding.

According to Additional Commissioner Ajai Pal Lamba, the accused was a tenant in the old woman's house a few years back and was in debt of Rs 4 lakh and stole the anklets to pay off the debt.

