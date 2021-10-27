Rajasthan man awarded death sentence for raping, killing 11-year-old girl; second such verdict in a week

The Pocso special courts are giving strong verdicts in cases related to rape and murder of children in Rajasthan as the Pocso special court of Ajmer on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to Surender alias Satu for raping and killing an 11-year-old girl at Baijnath Temple hills four months ago. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1.12 lakh on the accused. This is the second death sentence by a Pocso special court in just five days. The earlier one was in Nagpur.

According to the prosecution a mutilated body of a girl studying in Class VII was found on a hill in a village near Pushkar on June 21 this year where she had taken her goats for grazing. Police arrested the accused on June 22 and submitted the charge sheet in just three days on June 25.

After the hearing of about 4 months, judge Ratanlal Mund awarded a death sentence to the accused on Tuesday.

The judge remarked in his judgment ‘a 13-year-old girl has been subjected to a seriously heinous crime. Such an offence is of the rarest category. The incident created an atmosphere of anger and fear in society. The convict has brutally and mercilessly hit her on the head with stones. The culprit does not appear to have any remorse for this incident.’

Earlier on October 22nd, the Pocso special court of Merta city had awarded capital punishment to the accused of rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl. The judgment had come in a month’s time after the crime.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:34 PM IST