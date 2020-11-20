Rajasthan: Man arrested after four-year-old daughter discloses rape, murder of mother

Jaipur: A man who allegedly raped and killed his business partner’s wife has been arrested from Alwar district after the woman’s four-year-old daughter disclosed that the accused had killed her mother.

Police said as per the complaint filed by the woman’s husband, the accused, Mahaveer Gurjar, allegedly raped and killed his 35-year-old wife on November 18 in the Kho Nagoriyan area of Jaipur.

The woman’s husband has a transport business and Mahaveer was his business partner. The woman’s husband had left for Bhiwadi in Alwar district on November 17 to transport vegetables.

He said he had spoken to his wife the next morning around 8.30 am. Then at noon, Mahaveer had called him to say his wife had died and he was taking her body for a cremation to the husband’s village Belani in Alwar district.

When Mahaveer reached the village with the woman’s body and her two children, the four year-old-daughter told family members that Mahaveer had killed her mother.

On hearing this, the family members stopped the preparations for the funeral and caught Mahaveer, and handed him over to the Shahjahanpur police.

Police got the woman’s post mortem done by a medical board and handed over the body to the relatives. Police filed a zero FIR and sent the report to the Jaipur district police.

Mahaveer was arrested by police and brought to Jaipur. A case of rape and murder under sections has been lodged against him.

Shahjahanpur police SHO Sunil Jangid said the children told police that on a fateful day, Mahaveer had come to their house and forced them to go for tuitions. They said when they returned home around 11.30 am, they saw their mother was hanging from the ceiling naked. Mahaveer was present in the room and he took down their mother’s body from the ceiling. He then took the children and the woman’s body to Belani village where the children told relatives what had transpired.