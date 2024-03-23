Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Dynamics Of 5 Key Seats Explained |

There are 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan. There are some seats among these where both BJP and Congress have not declared their candidates yet. The most crucial seats that can impact the Lok Sabha Election results in Rajasthan are Dausa, Nagaur, Sikar, Banswara Dungarpur and Karauli Dholpur. Here's all you need to know about why these seats will prove to be the most important.

Dausa Lok Sabha Seat

Reports said that in Dausa, the fact that Bhajan Lal government's cabinet minister Kirori Lal Meena wants to make his brother Jagmohan Meena the Lok Sabha candidate is something we cannot ignore. Also, on the other hand, the current MP Jaskaur Meena is trying to get a ticket for her daughter Archana Meena in her place. Amid all this political tug of war, BJP has not yet announced the name of the candidate for the Dausa seat.

Nagaur Lok Sabha Seat

As far as Jat dominated Nagaur seat is concerned, its not going to be a cake walk for the BJP in Nagaur. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP contested the elections in alliance with Hanuman Beniwal's party RLP, but this time BJP has not decided on an alliance partner and has made Jyoti Mirdha the candidate. RLP's current MP Hanuman Beniwal is the biggest leader from here. In such a situation, BJP may have to work harder to win this seat.

Although Nagaur has a large population of Jat community, since independence, Mirdha family has been holding the Nagaur seat. Mirdha family being a highly respected party among the voters of Jat community, it is believed that by including Jyoti Mirdha in the party, BJP has definitely impacted the Jat vote bank of Congress and RLP party. Jyoti Mirdha belongs to a powerful political family of Marwar. She is the granddaughter of late Nathuram Mirdha, a veteran Congress leader. At one time Nathuram Mirdha was a big leader of Jat community and farmers of the state, he has a strong hold among Jat voters and farmer voters.



Sikar Lok Sabha Seat

Congress released another list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. It has been decided that Congress will contest the elections in alliance with CPI(M) on the Sikar seat. CPI(M)'s Amara Ram has been declared the candidate in Sikar. He has been an MLA four times. Congress has formed an alliance with CPI(M) on this seat. Earlier, speculations were being made that Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara could contest the elections from this seat.

Amara Ram has contested 6 consecutive elections from Sikar from 1996 to 2019. In the 2023 assembly elections, Amara Ram contested the assembly elections from Danta Ramgarh, but he lost. Amara Ram has been MLA from Dhod for a long time. Talking about BJP, BJP has given ticket to Swami Sumedhanand Saraswati. BJP has also formed an alliance from Sikar seat during the Lok Sabha elections in the past. 35 years ago, BJP had left this seat for Janata Dal. In the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, BJP, Janata Dal, CPM and other parties had formed an alliance against Congress.

Banswara Dungarpur Lok Sabha seat

Talking about Banswara-Dungarpur seat, this seat is influenced by Congress as well as Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP). However, influential leader from this seat Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya has recently joined BJP. He has been made the candidate from this seat, so it is expected that he can win the election. Congress has not declared a candidate for Banswara seat.

Karauli Dholpur Lok Sabha seat

Apart from this, 8 assembly seats come under Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat. In the 2023 assembly elections, BJP won 2, Congress 5 and BSP 1 seat. BJP may face a tough challenge in Karauli-Dholpur seat. Talking about caste equations, there are about 3 lakh Jatavs in the 8 assembly seats falling under Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha seat who are supporting Congress MLA Anita Jatav. Similarly, there is a good majority of Mali caste here who are in support of Dholpur MLA Shobharani Kushwaha. However, Congress and BJP have not yet declared a candidate from this seat.