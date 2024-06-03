Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Suspects Foul Play, Asks Agents To Remain Until Last Vote Count | File Photo

Jaipur: Suspecting foul play in counting, the Congress in Rajasthan has asked its counting agents to remain at the counting table until the last vote count. The party candidates on some seats have even put guards outside the EVM strong rooms.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot in his post on X has said “I would like to tell all the Congress agents involved in the counting process, AROs, ROs and Congress workers to reach the counting place on time in the morning and not leave the counting table until the last vote is counted.”

He asked the agents to match the total number of votes in Form 17-C and EVM and if there is no match, lodge an objection with the concerned authorities.

Gehlot said that All Congress MLAs and Assembly candidates should reach the counting venue (district headquarters) to support and encourage the Lok Sabha candidate.

मैं सभी कांग्रेस उम्मीदवारों, मतगणना प्रक्रिया में शामिल एजेंट्स, ARO, RO एवं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं से कहना चाहूंगा कि सुबह समय पर मतगणना स्थल पर पहुंचे एवं आखिरी वोट की गिनती होने तक काउंटिंग टेबल को ना छोड़ें।



फॉर्म 17-सी और EVM के कुल वोटों की संख्या का मिलान करें एवं मिलान… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 3, 2024

“ Through exit polls an attempt has been made to create an atmosphere in favor of BJP whereas we all have gone among the public and heard the voices of those who are against BJP. You should get the counting of votes done with full enthusiasm and positivity. It is in the national interest for the Congress and India alliance to win this Lok Sabha election," said Gehlot

The president of the state unit of the Congress Govind Singh Dotasara echoed Allot and said that BJP people can do a thousand types of foul play but this time our worker is very alert. From our candidates to counting agents, every one is alert and vigilant.

Dotasara said that the party has asked the agents to match the EVM votes with Form 17. Form 17 contains details of the votes cast during the polling hours. He confirmed that many of Congress candidates have even put guard outside the EVM strong rooms.