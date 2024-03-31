Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Drops 11 Sitting MPs From Its List Of 25, Including MP Subash Bahedia Who Witnessed Landslide Victory In 2019

PTI

BJP on Sunday declared its candidate for the remaining Bhilwara Lok Sabha seat of Rajasthan. State General Secretary Damodar Aggarwal has been named for the seat. The party has dropped sitting MP Subhash Bahedia who has been two terms MP and won this seat by 6.13 lakh votes which was the biggest margin in Rajasthan in the 2019 general elections.

With the announcement of the Bhilwara seat, the party has declared all its 25 candidates for Rajasthan.

BJP Drops Name Of Sitting MP Subhash Bahedia From Bhilwara Seat

Sitting MP Subhash Bahedia defeated Rampal Sharma of Congress who recently joined BJP. Bahedia had got 9.38 lakh votes. Whereas Rampal Sharma got 3.25 lakh votes. Despite the huge victory, the local leadership did not support Bahedia.

The party took a long time to replace Bahedia. The new candidate Damodar Agarwal will contest the election against senior Congress leader and former Speaker of Rajasthan legislative assembly CP Joshi who was MP from this seat between 2009-14.

BJP Drops 11 sitting MPs

Although the BJP scored a clean sweep victory in Rajasthan for the last two general elections, to counter any anti-incumbency against sitting MPs, the party has changed 15 faces out of a total of 25. Of these 15, the party has dropped 11 sitting MPs, three were fielded in assembly election and the remaining one was a seat in alliance on which the party is contesting with its candidate this time.

The party has cancelled the tickets of Kankamal Katara from Banswara, Ranjita Koli from Bharatpur, Rahul Kaswan from Churu, Devji Patel from Jalore-Sirohi, Arjun Lal Meena from Udaipur, Ramcharan Bohra from Jaipur, Narendra Kumar from Jhunjhunu, Nihal Chand Meghwal from Ganganagar, Manoj Rajoria from Dholpur-Karauli, Jaskaur Meena from Dausa and now Subhash Bahedia from Bhilwara.

Nagaur Seat Shifts Strategy For BJP in Rajasthan Elections 2024

Besides these Diya Kumari from Rajsamand, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Jaipur Rural and Baba Balaknath from Alwar were fielded in the assembly election and are now serving as MLAs while the seat of Nagaur was in alliance with Hanuman Beniwal on which the party is contesting on its own this time.