Rajasthan: Liquor shops to remain open in state from 6 am to 11 am

Covid-19 patients in Rajasthan might be facing a shortage of oxygen but for tipplers, there is no dearth of liquor. The Rajasthan government has allowed liquor vends to remain open from Monday to Friday from 6 am to 11 am.

The revenue department on Saturday issued orders for liquor stores in the state, permitting them to open from 6 am to 11 pm on weekdays. However, the vends will remain closed on the weekends during the curfew.

Sale of liquor is a major revenue earner for the government especially at a time when sources of revenue have dried up. In the 2020-21 financial year, the excise department earned Rs9751 crore from the sale of liquor. This year the government is targeting a revenue of Rs 13,500 crore from the excise department.