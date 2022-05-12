Rajasthan: Lake city of Udaipur is all set for Congress 'Chintan Shivir'

Jaipur: Amidst the scorching heat of Rajasthan, the lake city of Udaipur is ready for Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir of the grand old party Congress. The three-day brainstorming Shivir is being considered a revamping exercise of the party.



"The Shivir will be result-oriented and will give new energy to the party", claimed senior leader and the member of the Economy group of the Shivir, Sachin Pilot while talking to the media.+



The Shivir will commence on the afternoon of May 13 with the welcome speech of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and will conclude on the evening of May 15 with the speeches of both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.



The Shivir will take place at Taj Aravali, a five-star hotel, 15-km away from Udaipur where a dome has been erected with the sitting capacity of around 500 delegates.



The leaders of the Congress party have started arriving in Udaipur. Rahul Gandhi along with 74 other leaders is reported to coming by train on Friday morning while Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach by a special plane on Friday noon.



Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot is already there in Udaipur and monitoring all the arrangements. The party has booked around 30 hotels and government guest houses for delegates. More than 1000 police personnel along with senior officers of police and administration have been deployed for the security and protocol of the VVIPs.



It is to mention here that the party has chosen six subjects for brainstorming. These subjects are political, social justice and empowerment, economy, party organization, Kisan and Khet Mazdoor and youth. Six groups of the party will discuss the actionable points on these subjects during the Shivir and present their report to the Congress Working Committee meeting to be held on Sunday, May 15.



As per the tentative schedule of the Shivir, the party will pass resolutions based on these reports and then former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will give the valedictory address and president Sonia Gandhi will give a concluding speech on the last day of the Shivir.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 04:06 PM IST