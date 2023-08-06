Rajasthan: Jaipur Mayor Munesh Gurjar Suspended After Husband Arrested In Bribery Case

Jaipur Mayor Munesh Gurjar Suspended | Twitter

Rajasthan: Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar has been suspended by the Rajasthan Government on Sunday. As per reports, Rajasthan Government issued order to suspend the Mayor after her husband Sushil Gurjar was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs two lakh for issuing a land lease.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted a raid at the house of Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar. ACB also arrested two brokers in connection with the case.

ACB conducted raid

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) recovered Rs 40 lakh during raid from Mayor Munesh Gurjar's house. Also, Rs 8 lakh was found from the house of a broker. The ACB is further probing the matter. Suspecting Mayor's involvement in the bribery case, Rajasthan Government issued order to suspend Munesh Gurjar.

Since, Sushil Gurjar was caught red-handed taking bribe at Mayor's and also files related to the land leasing was found at the residence, Mayor's involvement is suspected and also she can influence the case. Hence, Rajasthan Government took the step to suspend Munesh Gurjar.

BJP attacks Congress

Congress Government in the state is facing ire from BJP over the issue. BJP said that Ashok Gehlot Government in Rajasthan turns a blind eye to corruption. A complaint was submitted to ACB's Special Investigation Unit's Jaipur branch that Rs 2 lakh was received on behalf of Sushil Gurjar through brokers, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey in lieu of issuing the lease, said ACB Additional Director General Hemant Priyadarshi.

