Rajasthan: Jail inmates seize Corona opportunity to seek bail, parole

Around 1000 inmates in Jodhpur jail are on hunger strike today. They are demanding that they be released on early bail or parole. They fear the spread of Corona Virus in the jail due to overcrowding.

Jail authorities however refuted these allegations

“Most of the inmates are on hunger strike. We are trying to explain the situation to them, but there are some who are trying to instigate the inmates. They just want to be out of the jail. We have explained that you are safer in the jail than outside. There is medical facility and we have provided masks and have sanitized the entire premises, said Kailash Trivedi, DG jail, Jodhpur.

The authorities also categorically said that there is no overcrowding. “There are 1300 prisoners in the jail and its capacity is 1475. There is ample space for all and more too. But there are some specific persons who want to use this as an opportunity be out on parole or bail and are creating nuisance,” added Trivedi.