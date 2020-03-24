Rajasthan: Jail inmates seize Corona opportunity to seek bail, parole

Around 1000 inmates in Jodhpur jail are on hunger strike today. They are demanding that they be released on early bail or parole. They fear the spread of Corona Virus in the jail due to overcrowding.
Jail authorities however refuted these allegations
“Most of the inmates are on hunger strike. We are trying to explain the situation to them, but there are some who are trying to instigate the inmates. They just want to be out of the jail. We have explained that you are safer in the jail than outside. There is medical facility and we have provided masks and have sanitized the entire premises, said Kailash Trivedi, DG jail, Jodhpur.
The authorities also categorically said that there is no overcrowding. “There are 1300 prisoners in the jail and its capacity is 1475. There is ample space for all and more too. But there are some specific persons who want to use this as an opportunity be out on parole or bail and are creating nuisance,” added Trivedi.
He also added that the government has sought information from them and they have provided details about inmates suffering from serious illnesses like HIV AIDS and brain tumour, inmates between 60 to 70 years, under trials above 70 years age and 66 cases where their offence mandates an imprisonment less than seven years.
Asaram Bapu who has been sentenced for rape of a minor is also among the inmates of Jodhpur jail and has been denied bail at all levels. The jail had shot into prominence when Salman Khan was sent there after being sentenced in the black buck shooting case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)