Rajasthan: Interim bail application of Asaram rejected

Godman Asaram’s interim bail application was rejected by the Rajasthan high court on Friday.

Asaram had saught two months interim bail for ayurvedic treatment at Haridwar, but the court was satisfied with the medical report and the treatment given by the AIIMS Jodhpur.

Asaram is currently serving a life term in Jodhpur Central Jail and was tested COVID-19 positive. He was admitted to MG Hospital of Jodhpur, but later on, shifted to AIIMS.

Later the godman had filed an application seeking two months interim bail for treatment at Haridwar saying that he is now of the age of 84 and suffering from many critical diseases.

The government said that there is nothing critical about Asaram and he is getting proper treatment in AIIMS. The high court asked for the medical report of Asaram and found no reason to accept the bail application.