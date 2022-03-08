Rajasthan: In a show of strength, former CM Vasundhara Raje says 'it’s our turn in 2023'

In a show of strength on her birthday on Tuesday, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje said ‘it’s our turn in 2023 and victory will be record-breaking.’

Addressing a massive gathering at Keshoraipatan town in Bundi district Raje said, "In 2003, the party came in power with 120 seats, then 163 in 2013, and now BJP will break all records in 2023. The number ‘3’ is lucky for us, it's 2003, and then 2013 and now it’s our turn in 2023."

"Politics to me is that Rajasthan stands firmly on its feet with prosperity derived from everyone's welfare, peace, harmony, prosperity. My resolve is to make a strong Rajasthan that serves the country and the society," the former chief minister added.

Launching an attack on the budget session of the Gehlot government, Raje said that just making populist budget announcements doesn’t help, they need to be materialized on the ground.

Though the party kept its distance from the event, more than 12 sitting MLAs and 4-5 MPs and many senior leaders were present in the event.

Notably, Raje had celebrated her birthday in Bharatpur in the same fashion as last year. Now, as the elections are coming closer she is getting active in the field once again.

Commenting on Raje’s celebration, Congress Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said in politics, everyone has the right to showcase their strength. The BJP is trying to sideline her and damage her relevance.

ALSO READ Rajasthan minister blames social media influence for rape cases of minor girls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 09:08 PM IST