Rajasthan: House collapses after cylinder blast in Jaipur; 2 dead

Two people were killed and one injured in a gas cylinder blast near Tadkeshwar Temple in the Chaura Rasta area of Jaipur on Monday morning.

The deceased include a woman and a young boy. The accident took place in the morning in a two-storey building adjacent to the revered Tadkeshwar Temple in the walled city area of Jaipur. People heard a loud blast and the building started to crumble. Police, fire brigade, ambulance and civil defence teams rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

Being Monday there was a large number of devotees in the Tadkeshwar Temple and the police also evacuated them. People living in houses around the one that collapsed have also been asked to vacate.

The house belonged to the mahant of the temple and the deceased have been identified as his wife and teenage boy who was a tenant. Mahant Govind Vyas lived on the first floor with his wife Manju while 16-year-old Abhishek and his uncle Rajesh were tenants on the second floor.