Rajasthan Hospital Denies 'Muhurat' Delivery In Pregnancy-Child Birth Cases

Many mothers are seeking 'muhurat' based deliveries these days, where they wish to delivery their baby at a specific time as specified by an astrologer. While this has become an evident practice recently, not every healthcare supports this concept of performing a C-section on the pregnant women during a time period allotted by a priest or an astrologer.

A hospital in Kishangarh, Rajasthan rolled out a notice that they would not administer caesarean surgery on pregnant woman due to astrology reasons. The communication read, "We do not perform caesarean delivery in accordance with astrological auspicious time. Kindly do not request for the same (translated from Hindi)."

Netizens react

An X user shared the notice displayed at the Marble City Hospital in Kishnagarh and soon, the image went viral on the social media platform. Netizens dropped a mix bag of reactions after coming across this post. "What's wrong with that? I got mine done and my doctor was kind enough to accept the request," one wrote, while another said, "Sometimes, such disclosures are deliberately put to ask for extra money to entertain such requests. So, looks can be deceptive."

Increase of astrology caesarean births

The Astrology Podcast, in one of its episodes, addressed the increasing frequency of caesarean births due to its connection with natal astrology. "An emergency caesarean happens just when it needs to happen out of medical necessity, but an elective caesarean surgery usually is just something that’s scheduled during normal business hours and having an implication on the newborn's natal chart," said astrologer Wendy Stacey.

C-section was earlier carried out and was advisable only when the normal delivery became complicated, but referring to the case of parents opting for this procedure instead of normal deliveries, Karimnagar district collector R V Karnan was quoted in a report by Hindustan Times, two years ago. He said, "The pregnant women are undergoing C-section exactly at the muhurtam fixed by these astrologers... It has become a practice for people to approach astrologers and pundits to fix auspicious time depending on favourable stars and planetary movements, not just for marriages, but also for the delivery of babies."