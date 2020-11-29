Rajasthan Horror: 8-year-old raped, murdered in Pratapgarh district

An 8-year-old girl sleeping next to her elder sister was abducted from her home and raped and murdered, in Pratapgarh district of Rajasthan.

Her body with injury marks on her head was recovered from a dry well in Meghpura village under Chhoti Sadri police station, on Wednesday.

Chhoti Sadri police station SHO Ravindra Singh said the girl’s father had filed a report on Wednesday afternoon that his daughter was missing.

He said he had gone to his farm on Tuesday night and his wife, and two daughters were home. He said the younger daughter was taken by unknown persons while she was sleeping next to her sister.

The next day when he returned, his wife told him the daughter was missing. The family searched for her but could not find her. Her father then filed a missing person report at the police station. Police personnel along with villagers searched for the girl whose body was found from a well near her house, said Singh.

He said from the injuries it appeared that the criminal had tried to smash her head with a heavy object. The body was taken to hospital where a medical board conducted the post mortem and doctors confirmed the rape. The body was handed over to the family for last rites.

Singh said police has filed a case and is searching for the criminals based on the suspects named by the family. He said it was possible that more than one person was involved in the crime.