Rajasthan Horror: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped And Burned In Coal Furnace In Bhilwara; 3 Held

In yet another shocking incident, a minor has been allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive in a coal furnace in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. | Twitter

In yet another shocking incident, a minor has been allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive in a coal furnace in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The police have detained three persons in connection with the incident.

The incident took place in a village of Kotdi block of Bhilwara on Wednesday. The Superintendent of Police of Bhilwara Adarsh ​​Sidhu said that a girl child was murdered and burnt. The names of four people have come up in the investigation, three of them have been detained. The possibility of rape cannot be ruled out, but it is being investigated.

The elder brother of the minor told that at 8 am on Wednesday his younger sister had left the house with goats. The goats returned home around 3 in the evening, but the sister did not.

The family members and villagers searched for the minor girl. At around 8 in the night they saw the furnace used for making coal near the Kalbelia basti outside the village, burning.

It was unusual as this furnace is not lit during the rains. The villagers reached the furnace and found shoes and a silver bracelet of the minor there. Pieces of bone were also found in the fire. The villagers informed the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Police reached the spot with a forensic team. They recovered the girl’s bracelets and shoes. A DNA test will also be conducted of the bone samples found at the furnace for further investigation,” said SP Adarsh Sindhu.

Kotri police station house officer (SHO) Khivraj Singh said that the accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. "The family is in the process of filing the formal report. We are waiting on the forensics report for further investigation,” Singh said.

In the meantime accusing the state government of a total failure on the issue of crime against women, Rajasthan BJP has formed a committee. This committee will go to the spot and meet the family members of the deceased girl. The committee consists of MLA Anita Bhadel, President of Mahila Morcha Raksha Bhandari, and former MLA Atar Singh Bhadana.

At the same time, Minister of State Dheeraj Gurjar also reached the spot. He inquired about the incident from the relatives of the minor and said that such an incident with a 14-year-old innocent is condemnable.