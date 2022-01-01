Rajasthan hopes for political harmony and big investment, writes Manish Godha

Jaipur: Though the year 2022 is starting with a nightmare of the third wave of Covid-19 and many restrictions in Rajasthan, the state is hoping for so many good things to come especially on the investment front with a big investment summit scheduled this month in Jaipur. Besides this, a hope of political harmony in ruling Congress is also there as the issues have been resolved to a great extent.

The pandemic and political turmoil of the ruling Congress have affected everything in the last two years in Rajasthan whether it is development, investment or governance. The year 2022 is also starting with the pandemic and restrictions have returned but previous experiences are helping and the state is all set to fight with it.

The government is planning a big investment summit in the third week of January and hoping to get investment proposals of Rs 5 lakh crores. This is the first investment summit of the present government and though the government does not have much time to execute the MOUs, it is expected if the government will get 50 per cent of these MOUs implemented before going to the elections next year; it will be a big achievement for CM Ashok Gehlot.

Besides this, the state is hoping to become a leader in roof-top solar power generation in the country. The state is already a leader in solar power generation with a capacity of 9500 MW power plants and is at third position in roof-top solar power generation with 612 MW capacity.

While on the political front the ruling Congress is hopeful of a good, harmonious year as the issues raised by the dissident faction have been resolved to a great extent. The much-awaited cabinet rejig is over and political appointments have started. Although the independent and Congress turned BSP MLAs who supported the Gehlot government at the time crisi are yet to be adjusted but there seems to be is no political threat to Ashok Gehlot as the government has attained a majority with 102 seats in the assembly after a win in the last by-elections.

The eyes will be on Bjp in the state this year as the former CM Vasundhara Raje is getting active and touring the state and if party sources are to be believed the results of UP assembly elections will decide her fate in the state.

The state assembly elections are scheduled in December 2023 and no local body, Panchyat Raj and other elections are left now, so it is expected that the year 2022 will prove to be the year of political peace and development in the state….Yes, the challenge of Covid-19 will remain.

