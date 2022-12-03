Rajasthan: History-sheeter Raju Thet shot dead in gangwar; Heavy police deployed in Sikar

Representative Image |

Jaipur: A gangster from Rajasthan, Raju Theth, was shot dead by five assailants in Sikar on Saturday morning. The incident took place in the Udyog Nagar area of Sikar, near his residence. The police have identified four out of five assailants.

Sikar SP Kunwar Rastradeep has confirmed the news. Rastradeep said, "There has been an incident of firing. The man shot has been identified as Raju Theth, whose name has been associated with the crime world for a long time."

According to reports, the attack was carried out as a result of a feud between Theth and gangster Anandpal Singh, who was killed in a shootout with Rajasthan police in 2017. Both Theth and Singh were active in the Shekhawati region.

The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral. In the footage, Theth is seen being shot by the assailants, following which the men flee. "From the footage, we collected from nearby cameras, it seems there were four assailants, some of whom may also be known to Theth because one of them is seen talking to him for some time. Another person has also been shot," the SP said.

Lawrence Bishnoi group's gangster claims responsibility

Rohit Godara, the leader of the other gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s group, has claimed responsibility for Theth's murder in a tweet. He said that Theth was killed in an act of revenge on behalf of Anandpal Singh and Balbir. Balbir Banuda was a close associate of gangster Anandpal Singh. Both were attacked inside a jail in Bikaner in 2014, allegedly by associates of Theth. Banuda died in the attack, while Singh killed two of the assailants.

Several cases of extortion, illegal liquor trade, and other crimes were registered against Theth.