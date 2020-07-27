Rajasthan High Court dismisses petition against Congress-BSP merger

The Rajasthan High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition of BJP legislator Madan Dilawar that had questioned the Speaker’s inaction on his complaint against the merger of 6 Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs with the Congress.

The HC dismissed the petition that had been filed on July 24 as the Speaker had passed the order on the BJP MLA's complaint. Dilawar had filed a complaint with the Speaker in March this year and sought that the BSP legislators be disqualified.

Citing no action was taken for four months, Dilawar filed a writ petition challenging the alleged inaction of the Speaker.

The 6 BSP MLAs had helped Congress take its tally to 107 and are crucial in helping the Gehlot faction have the requisite numbers in case there is a floor test.

Dilawar staged a protest outside the office of the Speaker in the State Assembly. He said, "The Speaker has given arbitrary order. Despite being complainant, I was not called for a statement. Now I am not being provided a copy of the order by the Speaker."

BJP will file a review petition after legal consultation on the Speaker's order.

'All six of us are part of Cong'

A day after the Bahujan Samaj Party issued a whip asking six of its MLAs to vote against the Congress in case of a 'No-Confidence Motion' in the Rajasthan Assembly, legislator Lakhan Singh hit back at BSP saying he and the five others had already joined the Congress.

"We six MLAs have already joined the Congress. BSP remembered us after nine months. They have issued this whip, after a message from the BJP. On this basis they are going to court", said Singh, who represents Karauli.

The legislator added, "We got information from the media that they sent us notices, but we didn't get it yet. We are with Congress, even in case of any eventuality." On Sunday, the BSP had issued a whip to the six MLAs, asking them to vote against Congress in case of a No-Confidence Motion or any proceedings to be held during the Rajasthan Assembly session. BSP has threatened to disqualify the MLAs if they ignore the whip.