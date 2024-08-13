Rajasthan: Heavy Rains Lash Eastern Region, 25 Killed In Floods, Landslides, And Traffic Disruptions |

Jaipur: Continuous torrential rains across the eastern part of Rajasthan since Saturday have caused landslides, house collapses, and traffic disruptions. Flood like situation prevailed in 7 districts including Jaipur Dholpur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Tonk, Sawai Madhopur and 25 people have been killed in various parts of the state.

Due to a circulation system over North — Eastern Rajasthan, heavy rains between 150 -250 mm have been recorded in several parts of Rajasthan in the last 24 hours.

The heavy rains have claimed 25 lives in the last 24 hours in various parts of the state Of these, 7 died in Bharatpur, 7 in Jaipur, 3 in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Karauli, 2 in Udaipur and 1 each in Banswara Beawar, Jodhpur and Kekri.

The earthen sail of a dam broke at 3 am on Monday in Hindupura village in Baunli subdivision of Sawai Madhopur. Due to breakage of the dam's sail about 3–4 feet, the water reached the surrounding villages.

Due to heavy rains in Ranthambore, more than 100 people got stuck near Ganesh Dham and Jogi Mahal on Sunday evening and administration had to carry out a rescue operation on Monday.

Many places were flooded in Tonk district with Jaipur-Kota National Highway-52 passing through Tonk was submerged at Saroli Mod intersection and Dooni Road.

In Jaipur also life was badly disrupted due to continuous rain since Sunday morning. Water entered low-lying areas leading to house collapses and traffic jams in Ghat Gate, MI Road, Ghat ki Guni, Sanganer, other areas. The Jaipur city received 184 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

Looking at the heavy rains, wildlife safari across the state have been closed for a week. Chief Wildlife Warden Pawan Upadhyay issued orders in this regard on Sunday. All tiger and leopard safaris in the state will be closed for seven days.

Meteorological Center at Jaipur has predicted heavy to extremely heavy rain activities in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Ajmer divisions of Eastern Rajasthan for the next 4–5 days.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has appealed the people to stay away from water bodies. He said that necessary guidelines have been issued to strengthen all the arrangements related to disaster management.